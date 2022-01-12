Hearing to appeal Todd Mullis murder conviction begins Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa’s Court of Appeals is set to hear arguments on whether there was enough evidence to convict a Delaware County man of murdering his wife with a corn rake.

A Dubuque County jury found Todd Mullis guilty of first degree murder in September 2019. He is serving a life sentence.

Prosecutors said he killed his wife, Amy Mullis, on their farm just outside Earlville in November 2018.

Appeal documents argue there was not enough evidence presented at his trial to support his conviction.

The hearing is set for 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Iowa Judicial Building in Des Moines.

