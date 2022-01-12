Grand County Wisconsin man dies in ‘hovercraft vs tree’ incident on Mississippi River
BAGLEY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - At approximately 8:36 am Wednesday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a Hovercraft crash on the Mississippi River.
Authorities say 77-year-old Gary Kaiser of Potosi was operating his 2009 Hovercraft vessel on the frozen waters of the Mississippi River when he is believed to have suffered a medical event.
Officials say Kaiser’s hovercraft then struck a tree on an island that was roughly 100 yards from the shore.
Kaiser was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
