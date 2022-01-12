Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds awards $36.6 million in childcare grants to projects across Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Wednesday announced $36.6 million in grants has been awarded to projects expected to create nearly 5,200 new childcare slots across the state.

Reynolds said the money will fund 108 projects in 72 Iowa communities. That includes three projects in Cedar Rapids,

That includes more than $517,000 going to the College Community School District for an expansion to the existing Prairie Early Childhood Center. It’s expected to provide an additional 48 childcare slots.

Aspire Home Daycare in Dubuque was awarded a $78,000 grant to remodel two child development homes, so it can care for an additional 20 children.

Additionally, Williamsburg Community School District was awarded a $152,461 to help convert a four-bedroom house into a childcare center for staff members’ children.

“There are an incredible number of innovative projects that will positively improve the lives of the communities, families and children that they serve,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Having quality child care significantly increases the number of Iowans who can work, and the investment today will pay huge dividends in our future.”

Multiple projects in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Ames, Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and Dubuque have been awarded grants.

See the full list of awards here.

