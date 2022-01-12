Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Girl Scouts add new cookie ‘Adventurefuls’ to this year’s lineup

This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe...
This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe the new flavor as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It’s that time of year again – Girl Scout cookie time.

This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe the new flavor as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Toast-Yays, which debuted last year, will also be available again this year, alongside all the classics like Thin Mints and Samoas.

Girl Scout cookies are available to order now through April.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Child killed after being struck by officer’s patrol car in Red Oak, Iowa
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says no students were injured Tuesday morning after a car...
Car crashes into Iowa school bus carrying more than 40 students, no students injured
Two Iowa school districts reverse course on COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Nearly 15 thousand pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks are under a recall nationwide.
Nearly 15,000 pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks under recall
Cedar Rapids mom looking for a new place after frozen pipes break in apartment next door
Cedar Rapids mom looking for a new place after frozen pipes break in apartment next door

Latest News

A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
Chicago teachers accept deal on COVID protocols, keeping kids in school
Iowa woman’s late husband is one of a record breaking number of organ donors in 2021
Iowa woman’s late husband is one of a record breaking number of organ donors in 2021
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris depart after speaking in support of...
Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action
Iowa woman’s late husband is one of a record breaking number of organ donors in 2021
Iowa woman’s late husband is one of a record breaking number of organ donors in 2021
FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The U.S. Army, for...
Army increases bonuses for new recruits to $50,000, as COVID takes toll