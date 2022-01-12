Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Enjoy the daytime thaw

By Joe Winters
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Milder weather has arrived. For the first time since late December, we are expected to see afternoon highs above the freezing mark for three days in a row. This can help clear out some of the ice and snow that has gotten stuck with the colder 2022 temperatures. Several storms move through from Wednesday to Friday. The first two are very weak in nature and may produce a few snow showers or flurries. Friday is the storm worth watching with accumulating snows likely across portions of the Plains and Midwest. Have a great night.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in home invasion in Coggon
After assaulting the victims, he fled in a light-colored, 4-door sedan of unknown make and model.
Investigators release suspect description in Coggon home invasion
Starting this week, fourth doses will be given to people with immunocompromising diseases who...
Fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine available for those with moderate or severe immunity issues
Police blocking the parking lot at Woodridge Apartments in Washington, Iowa, in connection with...
Washington police reveal victim, details in Friday shooting
Cedar Rapids mom looking for a new place after frozen pipes break in apartment next door
Cedar Rapids mom looking for a new place after frozen pipes break in apartment next door

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
This system continues to carry the potential for snow accumulation in our area, possibly...
Warmer and windy today, small snow chances over next few mornings
This system continues to carry the potential for snow accumulation in our area, possibly...
Warmer and windy today, small snow chances over next few mornings
kcrg wx
Windy and warmer today