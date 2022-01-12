Enjoy the daytime thaw

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Milder weather has arrived. For the first time since late December, we are expected to see afternoon highs above the freezing mark for three days in a row. This can help clear out some of the ice and snow that has gotten stuck with the colder 2022 temperatures. Several storms move through from Wednesday to Friday. The first two are very weak in nature and may produce a few snow showers or flurries. Friday is the storm worth watching with accumulating snows likely across portions of the Plains and Midwest. Have a great night.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.