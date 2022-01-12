Show You Care
The EDCO boys basketball team is a family... literally

By Scott Saville
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDGEWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - EDCO’s opponents on the court look cross-eyed, because they’re constantly seeing double, or even triple.

The EDCO varsity team has five brothers: the Carter triplets and the Putz twins. The two groups happen to also be step brothers.

“We could have our own basketball team,” said Konnor Putz. His father married the Carter triplets’ mother.

“The boys love to play the game of basketball,” said Steve Putz. “Video games, outside, they are always competing and wanting to play.”

All five have different skillsets. They, along with the rest of the team, are hoping their chemistry can take them far.

“We’re all seniors, we all know how we all play together,” Nathan Carter said.

“The cool part is I don’t have to call may timeouts,” said head coach Justin Olind. “These guys get together and they understand what we’re trying to accomplish and they adjust to everything.”

The Vikings are off the a 9-1 start and just snapped North Linn’s 107-game regular season winning streak.

“We have a goal to try to make it down to the state tournament,” Korey Putz said. “See how far we can go.”

