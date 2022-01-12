Show You Care
Dubuque aquarium receives grant for conservation activities, restoring local habitats

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque will receive a $10,000 grant to help fund more conservation activities and to restore and preserve habitat areas.

The money comes from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ “Spring into Action” campaign. Staff at the aquarium said the grant will allow them to provide opportunities for people in the community to go out and do conservation work. They said those will be possible through partnerships with the city of Dubuque, the county’s conservation board, the Multicultural Family Center, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, among others.

“A lot of people think of the river museum as an amenity for tourism and things like that, but we are part of this community and so, by applying for grants like these, we are championing and supporting this community of partners, the community which supports us on a regular basis, and we are focusing on things that will improve the collective health,” Jared McGovern, curator of conservation programs, mentioned.

