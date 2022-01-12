Crews in Ely working to isolate major water main break, boil advisory in effect

ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Ely said several homes and all downtown businesses will be without water Wednesday morning due to a major water main break.

The city said crews are working to isolate the break.

The city has also issued a city-wide boil advisory until further notice out of an abundance of caution.

The public work department said it could be some time before the homes and businesses will have water again.

The city said staff are going door to door and putting up notifications to alert residents of the break and the boil advisory.

