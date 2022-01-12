Coggon home invasion suspect arrested

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 33-year-old Brandon William Lee in connection with the home invasion/robbery that occurred on January 9th, 2022 in Coggon.

Police say Lee forced his way into the residence of 72-year-olds Sandra and Joseph Henderson, assaulting and robbing them. Authorities say he claimed to be a law enforcement officer in order to demand entry into the residence.

Lee was charged with two counts of 1st-degree Robbery, two counts of Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury, 1st-degree Theft, and Impersonating a Public Official. He is currently being held without bond in the Linn County Correctional Center.

Lee will appear in arraignment court tomorrow morning where a judge will determine his bond status.

