Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance responds to ‘Condition of the State’ Address

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance has given their reaction to Governor Kim Reynold’s “Condition of the State” speech.

Barbra Solberg, Public Policy Strategist for the Cedar Rapids Economic Alliance, stated that “Workforce is the top priority identified by our members and we’re optimistic the Governor is focusing on that critical issue impacting the state right now. We recognize there’s no easy fix for solving workforce challenges. It will take multi-pronged, multi-year strategies that complement each other.

From childcare to housing and community placemaking initiatives, we need innovative solutions to help people return to work, retain our current workers, and to expand opportunities so people want to move here. 

We encourage Governor Reynolds and legislators to work together with urgency on these common ground issues.”

