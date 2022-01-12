Cedar Rapids Fire conducts annual ice rescue training with new equipment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whether a first responder has worked with Cedar Rapids Fire for six months or 18 years, ice rescue training is something they take part in annually. For Cody Oberfoell, it’s been part of his training the last three winters.

“We kind of lose those skills and those abilities, so it’s very important to brush up on them especially right now as the ice is really starting to form,” said Oberfoell.

Responding to ice rescue calls are some of the most critical calls a first responder can answer. They call them “low frequency, high-risk” events.

“Minutes are counting, seconds almost count, in a situation where that is occurring,” said Oberfoell.

Each year, he says he re-learns many of the same drills and procedures to refresh his skills. But he also says he’s able to learn more effective ways to save lives in these situations.

“Every year there’s always something new to learn, there’s new techniques that come out, there’s new equipment that’s purchased, and just having hands-on training is just important to get ourselves more familiar with the equipment,” said Oberfoell.

That training is used on actual calls made throughout the winter. Travis Foster, with CRFD, recalls one instance that took place just days after a training session at the same exact lake they practice at.

“Right after our training last year, we did have a child go into the ice here and we did perform an ice rescue and pulled that child out,” said Foster.

Foster says they try and train for any scenario. But they also want to warn people to be aware of icy ponds, lakes, and rivers.

“We don’t recommend anyone get on the ice unless they’re well-versed in what they’re doing. Especially with children,” said Foster.

Foster says it can take only 10 minutes before a person can lose feeling of their limbs due to the cold water. That’s why these annual drills are crucial for CRFD to do this job and do it quickly.

