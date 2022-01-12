Cedar Rapids detects increase of COVID-19 in city’s wastewater

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids said it has detected a significant increase of COVID-19 in the city’s wastewater.

About two weeks ago, the virus load was at two million copies per liter. One week later, it was nearing six million.

The city is participating in a nationwide study of wastewater facilities tracking COVID-19.

The city says testing what people flush gives researchers an idea how much virus is circulating in the community and is often ahead of case positivity.

