Cedar Rapids detects increase of COVID-19 in city’s wastewater

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids said it has detected a significant increase of COVID-19 in the city’s wastewater.

About two weeks ago, the virus load was at two million copies per liter. One week later, it was nearing six million.

The city is participating in a nationwide study of wastewater facilities tracking COVID-19.

The city says testing what people flush gives researchers an idea how much virus is circulating in the community and is often ahead of case positivity.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

