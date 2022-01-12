Carrie Underwood to perform at 2022 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music star Carrie Underwood will perform at the 2022 Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.

Fair organizers announced on Wednesday, Underwood will perform on August 21 with special guest Adam Sanders.

Tickets are expected to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 on the Iowa State Fair’s website.

Underwood is the second grandstand act announced for this summer’s fair.

Keith Urban will perform on August 20.

