Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Boy Scout Troop 250 collecting uniforms, donations for Uniform Library

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in a...
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in a retail store at the headquarters for the French Creek Council of the Boy Scouts of America in Summit Township, Pa. In an agreement announced Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, attorneys in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy have reached a tentative settlement under which one of the organization's largest insurers would contribute $800 million into a fund for victims of child sexual abuse.(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Boy Scouts of America Troop 250 of Iowa City is collecting gently used scout uniforms and monetary donations for its Uniform Library.

The goal of the Uniform Library is to make scouting more affordable to everyone and to abide by the helpful and thrifty Scout Law characteristics. When scouts outgrow their uniforms, they may be donated back to the library so that they may be passed on to younger scouts.

Specific needs for the Scouts library include:

  • Scouts BSA tan shirts
  • Scouts BSA green pants
  • Scouts BSA belts
  • Scouts BSA socks
  • Scouts BSA patches

The scouts are also accepting monetary donations so that they make be able to purchase uniforms from thrift shops.

The Uniform Library’s inventory will be made available to Troop 250 scouts through the organization’s website once it’s ready. For more information, contact Michelle Moore at (913) 558-8726.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Child killed after being struck by officer’s patrol car in Red Oak, Iowa
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says no students were injured Tuesday morning after a car...
Car crashes into Iowa school bus carrying more than 40 students, no students injured
Two Iowa school districts reverse course on COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Nearly 15 thousand pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks are under a recall nationwide.
Nearly 15,000 pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks under recall
Cedar Rapids mom looking for a new place after frozen pipes break in apartment next door
Cedar Rapids mom looking for a new place after frozen pipes break in apartment next door

Latest News

Brandon William Lee (photo by: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Coggon home invasion suspect arrested
In order to fulfill grant requirements, the project must be completed by June 30th, 2023.
Board of Regents approves $9.2 million expansion for the State Hygienic Lab to expand public health testing
A Winter Storm Watch in effect for the areas shaded in blue on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Winter Storm Watch posted, heavy snow possible Friday
Iowa also saw its highest 14-day positivity rate since April of 2020, with 21.2 percent of all...
Iowa hits record high for positive COVID tests in a week