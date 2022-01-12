Boy Scout Troop 250 collecting uniforms, donations for Uniform Library

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Boy Scouts of America Troop 250 of Iowa City is collecting gently used scout uniforms and monetary donations for its Uniform Library.

The goal of the Uniform Library is to make scouting more affordable to everyone and to abide by the helpful and thrifty Scout Law characteristics. When scouts outgrow their uniforms, they may be donated back to the library so that they may be passed on to younger scouts.

Specific needs for the Scouts library include:

Scouts BSA tan shirts

Scouts BSA green pants

Scouts BSA belts

Scouts BSA socks

Scouts BSA patches

The scouts are also accepting monetary donations so that they make be able to purchase uniforms from thrift shops.

The Uniform Library’s inventory will be made available to Troop 250 scouts through the organization’s website once it’s ready. For more information, contact Michelle Moore at (913) 558-8726.

