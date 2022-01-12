Board of Regents approves $9.2 million expansion for the State Hygienic Lab to expand public health testing

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the Board of Regents approved a $9.2 million expansion for the State Hygienic Lab that would use federal funds from a CDC grant in order to expand public health testing for the state of Iowa and its citizens.

The University of Iowa had requested permission from the Board of Regents to proceed with the expansion after the State Hygienic Lab had secured a time-sensitive federal grant from the CDC. The project would enable additional health and safety testing of Iowans with the expansion of an additional Biosafety Level 3 laboratory.

The Board of Regents gave the project permission to precede at Wednesday’s board meeting.

In order to fulfill grant requirements, the project must be completed by June 30th, 2023.

