ADM to partner on carbon-capture pipeline that would run through Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Archer Daniel Midlands Co. (ADM) is partnering with Wolf Carbon Solutions on a 350 mile pipeline to serve its Cedar Rapids and Clinton plants.

In a news release, ADM, a Chicago-based food processing company, said it signed a letter of intent with Wolf on Tuesday.

Wolf would develop, own, and operate the pipeline that would carry liquefied carbon dioxide to be stored underground at ADM’s sequestration site in Decatur, Illinois.

ADM did not say how much the project would cost or provide details on the path of the pipeline.

The company said the pipeline will be capable of transporting 12 million tons of CO2 per year.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.