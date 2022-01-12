Show You Care
ADM to partner on carbon-capture pipeline that would run through Cedar Rapids

The Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) dry corn milling ethanol plant opened in 2010 in southwest...
The Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) dry corn milling ethanol plant opened in 2010 in southwest Cedar Rapids. (The Gazette/KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Archer Daniel Midlands Co. (ADM) is partnering with Wolf Carbon Solutions on a 350 mile pipeline to serve its Cedar Rapids and Clinton plants.

In a news release, ADM, a Chicago-based food processing company, said it signed a letter of intent with Wolf on Tuesday.

Wolf would develop, own, and operate the pipeline that would carry liquefied carbon dioxide to be stored underground at ADM’s sequestration site in Decatur, Illinois.

ADM did not say how much the project would cost or provide details on the path of the pipeline.

The company said the pipeline will be capable of transporting 12 million tons of CO2 per year.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

