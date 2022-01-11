Show You Care
Windy and warmer today

Next best chance of snow arrives on Friday
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a windy and warmer day with highs into the 30s in most areas. For those with less snow on the ground farther to the west, you may briefly touch 40 later this afternoon. Overall, the weather pattern looks largely pretty quiet tomorrow and Thursday as well, though there are at least a few weak systems that may increase the clouds or drop a few flurries at times. The main system we continue to watch still looks to arrive on Friday into Friday night. This system continues to carry the potential for snow accumulation in our area, possibly significant. We’ll continue to watch the latest trends as the week goes on.

