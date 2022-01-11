Show You Care
Warmer and windy today, small snow chances over next few mornings

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will be warmer, thanks to southerly winds behind a warm front that passed through earlier today. Gusts up to 30 MPH out of the south and southwest are possible at times, helping temperatures warm into the mid to upper 30s this afternoon. The warmest of the temperatures expected in areas with less snowpack. Look for middle 30s for highs again Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Both mornings could feature a few flurries as a few weak systems roll through, mainly north of Highway 20 but little accumulation is expected. The main system we continue to watch still looks to arrive on Friday into Friday night. This system continues to carry the potential for snow accumulation in our area, possibly significant. We’ll continue to watch the latest trends as the week goes on.

Three days of milder weather