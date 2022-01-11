UnityPoint Health temporarily closes Hiawatha express clinic due to staff illnesses

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Staff illnesses have temporarily shut down one UnityPoint Health express location in the area. The walk-in clinic at Peck’s Landing in Hiawatha will remain closed until January 23rd.

“Last week we were 3 times as high of the number of people needing to be off related to illness,” Stacey Barrett explained, Vice President for Clinic Operations at UnityPoint Health.

Deborah Roberts stopped by the location on Tuesday to find out the hard way it’s closed.

“It was unexpected,” she said.

”I feel lucky that I’m in a country where, especially a city where I have plenty of choices,” Roberts added.

There are three other UnityPoint urgent care locations open in the Cedar Rapids metro area.

Staff who aren’t sick are helping out at other locations for the time being, as the number of patients needing to be seen is much higher than usual.

”We are seeing volumes of 150% of what we normally see and we’re capturing all of that within those three remaining metro locations,” Barrett said.

People can help with by calling their primary care doctor before visiting an urgent care. You can also reserve a spot at an urgent care clinic online to avoid the waiting room. Leaders said those with no symptoms looking to be tested for COVID, should do so through Test Iowa or by visiting a pharmacy. This way they can focus on those coming in sick.

“I’m asking for the community to do what they can for our team. So if you’re eligible to be vaccinated please get vaccinated. If you’re eligible for your booster please get your booster,” Barrett said.

UnityPoint is hiring both clinical and non-clinical staff for their urgent care centers. You can apply here.

