Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Two Iowa school districts reverse course on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

(Gillian Trudeau)
By KCCI
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - The Ankeny school board and the Pella school board have both decided not to require employees to follow the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

KCCI reports the Ankeny school board made the decision during a special meeting on Monday. It reverses course after the board approved a policy last week requiring school staff to show proof of vaccination or wear a mask and provide weekly negative tests. That police would have put the district in compliance with President Biden’s requirement for large employers, which was supposed to begin on Monday.

However, the federal guidelines are currently held up in the Supreme Court. The court began hearing arguments over the mandate on Friday.

Additionally, the Iowa Division of Labor recently announced the state will not adopt the mandate.

The Pella school board similarly overturned its employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in home invasion in Coggon
After assaulting the victims, he fled in a light-colored, 4-door sedan of unknown make and model.
Investigators release suspect description in Coggon home invasion
Starting this week, fourth doses will be given to people with immunocompromising diseases who...
Fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine available for those with moderate or severe immunity issues
Police blocking the parking lot at Woodridge Apartments in Washington, Iowa, in connection with...
Washington police reveal victim, details in Friday shooting
Cedar Rapids mom looking for a new place after frozen pipes break in apartment next door
Cedar Rapids mom looking for a new place after frozen pipes break in apartment next door

Latest News

Some in eastern Iowa still struggle to find covid tests and get results quickly
Some in eastern Iowa still struggle to find covid tests and get results quickly
Health authorities around the U.S. are increasingly taking the step of allowing nurses and...
Workers push back on COVID guidance that allows asymptomatic staff to return to work
The hospital admits it has kept bodies in its mobile freezer for months but denies the bodies...
Former hospital security guard ordered to clean freezer filled with decomposing bodies, she claims
Some in eastern Iowa still struggle to find covid tests and get results quickly
Some in eastern Iowa still struggle to find covid tests and get results in timely manner