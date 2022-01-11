Two Iowa school districts reverse course on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - The Ankeny school board and the Pella school board have both decided not to require employees to follow the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

KCCI reports the Ankeny school board made the decision during a special meeting on Monday. It reverses course after the board approved a policy last week requiring school staff to show proof of vaccination or wear a mask and provide weekly negative tests. That police would have put the district in compliance with President Biden’s requirement for large employers, which was supposed to begin on Monday.

However, the federal guidelines are currently held up in the Supreme Court. The court began hearing arguments over the mandate on Friday.

Additionally, the Iowa Division of Labor recently announced the state will not adopt the mandate.

The Pella school board similarly overturned its employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

