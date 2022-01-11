Three days of milder weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Time to scrape off the pack snow and ice. If you were looking for some milder weather the next several days are for you. Highs are expected to exceed the freezing mark through Thursday. Stronger southerly wind accompanies the warm on Tuesday as a warm from moves to the north. Precipitation holds off until Friday when some snow is possible. Have a great night.

