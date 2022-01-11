Some in eastern Iowa still struggle to find covid tests and get results quickly

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Covid tests are in such high demand right now that local health departments have had to find ways to prevent people from stock piling them.

Dan Richtsmeier of Waterloo was one of many people who began his search for a rapid at-home covid test over a week ago when his daughter showed symptoms.

“By Tuesday morning we scattered to find a rapid test, but couldn’t find them anywhere,” he told TV-9.

He said he checked several local pharmacies, and the Waterloo Walmart.

“Shelves were picked clean, I was calling places. Some places you almost had to chuckle when you asked.”

They eventually did a Test Iowa lab test that came back negative, but his daughter missed two more days of school just waiting.

The struggle for available tests and timely results are common lately. Heather Meador with Linn County Public Health says the wait time for those Test Iowa kits have gone up everywhere.

“Before it was about 24 hours for you to get your result, now we’re saying to wait about 30 to 36 hours,” said Meador.

The high demand is not only increasing wait-times, but Meador says they’ve also had to limit the number of kits people can take home to prevent people from stock-piling.

“All throughout the country, the different areas I work with, every different territory, every different area has expressed shortages on these things,” said Meador.

She says the best thing people in Linn County can do to ensure they get their results as soon as possible if they choose a free at-home Test Iowa PCR test is to pick up a kit, complete it, and drop it off to the county before 2 p.m. She says that will guarantee same-day delivery to the hygienic lab in Coralville.

