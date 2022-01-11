Show You Care
Regional Medical Center Parents as Teachers program seeking donations

The entrance to the emergency room at Regional Medical Center in Manchester on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Regional Medical Center’s Parents as Teachers program is asking for community support.

KMCH reports the free grant-funded educational program is looking for items like new clothes, toys, gas gift cards, food gift cards, hygiene supplies, and monetary donations.

RMC said its Parents as Teachers program supports parents’ role in promoting school readiness, child development and personal wellness.

Donations can be made online here, or mailed to Regional Medical Center Parents As Teachers, PO Box 359, Manchester, IA 52057. Donations can also be dropped off at RMC’s East Office Building, located at 613 West Main Street in Manchester.

