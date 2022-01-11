Show You Care
Record Number of Organ and Tissue Donations in Iowa in 2021

(Mary Green/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Door Network, or IDN, announced for the fourth year in a row, a record number of Iowans gave through organ and tissue donations.

In 2021, 128 deceased organ donors in the state of Iowa gave 365 organs for transplant. Since 2017, Iowa Donor Network has experienced a 137% increase in the number of organ donors and a 121% increase in the number of organs transplanted.

A record 984 tissue donors saved, healed, and enhanced thousands of lives. According to the IDN, a single tissue donor can help 50-300 people.

“I am enormously humbled by the generosity of Donor Families who have enabled us to increase organ and tissue donation in Iowa for the fourth consecutive year. I am also tremendously grateful to our healthcare partners and the dedicated Iowa Donor Network team members who make this lifesaving work possible each and every day. The dedication to mission is palpable and I am proud to be on this team,” said Suzanne Conrad, CEO of Iowa Donor Network.

IDN has set a goal to surpass its record, set in 2021, by recovering at least 400 organs for transplant in 2022.

Anyone can register as an organ, eye, and tissue donor, regardless of age or medical history. To join the donor registry or to learn more, you can visit www.IowaDonorNetwork.org.

