Police: Man involved in Cedar Rapids shooting last summer arrested in Indiana

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man police say is accused of shooting and injuring another man during an incident last summer in Cedar Rapids was arrested in Indiana and brought back to Iowa this week.

Cedar Rapids police say the shooting happened in a parking lot behind an apartment complex in the 500 block of 1st Avenue West at about 9:30 a.m. on June 25, 2021.

Investigators said the victim, 46-year-old Shawn Kelly, had gotten into a verbal altercation with 42-year-old Damian Johnson, over Kelly’s estranged wife.

Police said during the altercation, Johnson pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, one of which hit Kelly in the leg. Kelly later arrived in a personal vehicle at a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police said Johnson left the area where the shooting happened and was not found initially.

Law enforcement later arrested Johnson in Gary, Indiana, on outstanding warrants in Iowa. Police said Johnson was brought back to Iowa and the Linn County Jail on Jan. 11.

Johnson faces charges of attempted murder, willful injury, going armed with intent, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.