“People’s Condition of the State” speech given in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans critical of Governor Reynolds and Republicans in the statehouse gathered to present the “People’s Condition of the State” - an alternative plan of action for Iowans critical of Governor Reynolds and Republicans in the statehouse.

Union members, city leaders, and others spoke at the event at the IBEW Hall on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids. The event focused on a range of issues important to progressive voters including education and climate change.

”So I think you know thinking back to the disaster events - the flood of 2008, the almost flood of 2016, the derecho of 2020 - and so you know when we talk about taking climate action, using these examples is very real-world reasons why it’s important to do so, has a lot a of value and helping understand the urgency of the situation.“
said Tamara Marcus, a community advocate for Cedar Rapids.

Today was the final stop for the group which held similar events at five other locations in Iowa.

