One dead in crash in Iowa County

IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman has died after the SUV she was driving crashed in a ditch on Monday night.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened just before 9:45 p.m. in Iowa County near Victor.

In a crash report, officials said 34-year-old Silei George, of Williamsburg, was driving north on D Avenue before losing control near 170th Street.

Officials said George was wearing a seatbelt.

