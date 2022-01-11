Montgomery County becomes Iowa’s 32nd Second Amendment Sanctuary County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has moved the number of second amendment sanctuary counties in the state from 31 to 32.

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution on Tuesday to make Montgomery County Iowa’s newest Sanctuary County.

That means county governments will not enforce federal laws they deem as a counter to their right to bear arms. In July last year, Jasper County became the first county in the state to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

Now, Iowa’s Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties include Mitchell, Chickasaw, Pocahontas, Hardin, Carroll, Jasper, Cedar, Washington, Madison, Mills, Adams, Clarke, Humboldt, Kossuth, Ringgold, Buchanan, Van Buren, Winnebago, Decatur, Dallas, Guthrie, Benton, Page, Lucas, Taylor, Union, Hancock, Buena Vista, Pottawattamie, Cherokee, and Wayne.

