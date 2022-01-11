Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Montgomery County becomes Iowa’s 32nd Second Amendment Sanctuary County

That means county governments will not enforce federal laws they deem as a counter to their...
That means county governments will not enforce federal laws they deem as a counter to their right to bear arms.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has moved the number of second amendment sanctuary counties in the state from 31 to 32.

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution on Tuesday to make Montgomery County Iowa’s newest Sanctuary County.

That means county governments will not enforce federal laws they deem as a counter to their right to bear arms. In July last year, Jasper County became the first county in the state to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

Now, Iowa’s Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties include Mitchell, Chickasaw, Pocahontas, Hardin, Carroll, Jasper, Cedar, Washington, Madison, Mills, Adams, Clarke, Humboldt, Kossuth, Ringgold, Buchanan, Van Buren, Winnebago, Decatur, Dallas, Guthrie, Benton, Page, Lucas, Taylor, Union, Hancock, Buena Vista, Pottawattamie, Cherokee, and Wayne.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in home invasion in Coggon
After assaulting the victims, he fled in a light-colored, 4-door sedan of unknown make and model.
Investigators release suspect description in Coggon home invasion
Starting this week, fourth doses will be given to people with immunocompromising diseases who...
Fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine available for those with moderate or severe immunity issues
Police blocking the parking lot at Woodridge Apartments in Washington, Iowa, in connection with...
Washington police reveal victim, details in Friday shooting
Cedar Rapids mom looking for a new place after frozen pipes break in apartment next door
Cedar Rapids mom looking for a new place after frozen pipes break in apartment next door

Latest News

Some in eastern Iowa still struggle to find covid tests and get results quickly
Some in eastern Iowa still struggle to find covid tests and get results quickly
(Modified background photo: Flickr/picturedesmoines/&lt;a...
Drake University to begin spring semester with remote classes
State Senator Liz Mathis
Liz Mathis raises $1.19 million for campaign in 2021
Stanley Donahue (COURTESY)
Jury trial set for man accused of shooting Linn County deputy