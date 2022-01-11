Show You Care
Man charged with arson following fire in Mount Pleasant

One person has been arrested following a house fire in Mount Pleasant on Sunday.
One person has been arrested following a house fire in Mount Pleasant on Sunday.(Live 5/File)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENRY CO., Iowa (KWQC) - One person has been arrested following a house fire in Mount Pleasant on Sunday.

After an investigation the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Pleasant Police Department determined James Seth Ollom, 37 of Mount Pleasant, intentionally set fire to the inside of the residence after a family disturbance.

At about 10 a.m. Sunday the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a house on fire in the 1800-grid of Cornell Drive outside of Mount Pleasant, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release. The initial report started the fire started in the living room of the single-family dwelling.

Police said all occupants inside the residence when the fire was set were able to escape the residence with only minor injuries.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said Ollom is being charged with Arson in the First Degree and three counts of Attempted Murder; all charges are class B Felonies.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Iowa State Patrol, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

