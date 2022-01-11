Liz Mathis raises $1.19 million for campaign in 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Liz Mathis’ campaign reported that the Iowa State Senator and candidate for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District has raised over $550,000 during the fourth quarter fundraising period of 2021, and $1.19 million total for the year.

Mathis states that 85 percent of the campaign contributions have come from Iowans.

“I want to thank the thousands of supporters who pitched in what they could during what I know continues to be a challenging time for many -- you have helped propel us into an even stronger grassroots organizing machine, poised to win in November,” said Liz Mathis. “It is time to take Iowa values of truth and fairness back to Washington and create an Iowa where farmers and small businesses -- and all Iowa workers -- can thrive.”

Mathis ends the quarter with over $930,000 cash-on-hand.

