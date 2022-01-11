Jury trial set for man accused of shooting Linn County deputy
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has rescheduled the trial for the man accused of shooting a deputy in Coggon back in June 2021.
36-year-old Stanley Donahue was originally scheduled to go to trial on January 25th, 2022. The judge has now rescheduled the trial to go on July 12th, 2022 at 9:00 am at the Linn County Courthouse.
Donahue is charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and possession of a firearm as a felon. Prosecutors say Donahue shot Linn County Deputy William Halverson several times when the deputy responded to a robbery in progress at the Casey’s General Store at 5110 Highway 13 in Coggon.
In December, the judge denied Donahue’s request for a change of venue.
