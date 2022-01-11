Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Jury trial set for man accused of shooting Linn County deputy

Stanley Donahue (COURTESY)
Stanley Donahue (COURTESY)(COURTESY PHOTO)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has rescheduled the trial for the man accused of shooting a deputy in Coggon back in June 2021.

36-year-old Stanley Donahue was originally scheduled to go to trial on January 25th, 2022. The judge has now rescheduled the trial to go on July 12th, 2022 at 9:00 am at the Linn County Courthouse.

Donahue is charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and possession of a firearm as a felon. Prosecutors say Donahue shot Linn County Deputy William Halverson several times when the deputy responded to a robbery in progress at the Casey’s General Store at 5110 Highway 13 in Coggon.

In December, the judge denied Donahue’s request for a change of venue.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in home invasion in Coggon
After assaulting the victims, he fled in a light-colored, 4-door sedan of unknown make and model.
Investigators release suspect description in Coggon home invasion
Starting this week, fourth doses will be given to people with immunocompromising diseases who...
Fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine available for those with moderate or severe immunity issues
Police blocking the parking lot at Woodridge Apartments in Washington, Iowa, in connection with...
Washington police reveal victim, details in Friday shooting
Cedar Rapids mom looking for a new place after frozen pipes break in apartment next door
Cedar Rapids mom looking for a new place after frozen pipes break in apartment next door

Latest News

Some in eastern Iowa still struggle to find covid tests and get results quickly
Some in eastern Iowa still struggle to find covid tests and get results quickly
That means county governments will not enforce federal laws they deem as a counter to their...
Montgomery County becomes Iowa’s 32nd Second Amendment Sanctuary County
(Modified background photo: Flickr/picturedesmoines/&lt;a...
Drake University to begin spring semester with remote classes
State Senator Liz Mathis
Liz Mathis raises $1.19 million for campaign in 2021