Jury trial set for man accused of shooting Linn County deputy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has rescheduled the trial for the man accused of shooting a deputy in Coggon back in June 2021.

36-year-old Stanley Donahue was originally scheduled to go to trial on January 25th, 2022. The judge has now rescheduled the trial to go on July 12th, 2022 at 9:00 am at the Linn County Courthouse.

Donahue is charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and possession of a firearm as a felon. Prosecutors say Donahue shot Linn County Deputy William Halverson several times when the deputy responded to a robbery in progress at the Casey’s General Store at 5110 Highway 13 in Coggon.

In December, the judge denied Donahue’s request for a change of venue.

