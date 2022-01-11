Show You Care
Iowans break sports gambling spending records with massive online betting in 2021

Sports gambling produced $8 million in tax revenue for the state.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowans have shattered sports gambling records in the state of Iowa by wagering an astonishing $2 billion in 2021.

This is a massive increase from 2020 when Iowans placed approximately $575 million worth of sports bets.

Officials say more users, more outlets, and more accessibility led to the record-breaking cause. Over 90% of sports bets in the state were placed online.

“We saw twice as many operators enter the market in 2021,” said Brian Ohorilko, administrator with the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. “It’s not surprising, but what is surprising is how much of an increase we’ve seen from 2020 to 2021.”

Sports gambling produced $8 million in tax revenue for the state.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

