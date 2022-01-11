Elder Services rebrands as Meals on Wheels of Johnson County

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Elder Services announced Tuesday they are rebranding to Meals on Wheels of Johnson County.

Founded in 1980, Elder Services, Inc. formed a partnership with Horizons, A Family Service Alliance of Cedar Rapids in 2017, with Horizons providing administrative support to Elder Services. The two entities merged two years later, with Elder Services becoming a program under Horizons.

Horizons also administers the Meals on Wheels program for the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area.

“Meals on Wheels is a universally-recognized name. People understand the profound impact it has on the lives of the older adults who receive it. This name change allows us to showcase that impact in a way we believe will greatly benefit the community as a whole,” said Michael Barnhart, Horizons Chief Executive Officer.

Barnhart added that the name is the only thing that will change about the Johnson County program.

The program will still serve hot and frozen meals plus breakfast bags to senior clients in Johnson, Washington, and Cedar counties, utilizing the current Horizons staff based in both Cedar Rapids and Coralville.

“We acknowledge the wonderful support that the people in the Elder Services area have given the program over the years, and look forward to not only keeping the traditions they have established there but expanding upon them,” said Barnhart.

If you’re interested in learning more about Meals on Wheels of Johnson County, including meal signup and volunteer opportunities, you can call the Coralville office at 319-338-0515

