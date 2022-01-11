Dubuque universities implement mitigation strategies as COVID-19 cases rise

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - As students walked into campus for the start of the spring semester at the University of Dubuque (UD) on Monday, they noticed many signs requiring everyone to wear masks while indoors.

UD did not require masks on campus back in the fall, but Amy Edmonds, the university’s vice-president for operations, said a rise in COVID-19 cases in the county played a role in changing strategies. On its last COVID-19 update, the Dubuque County public health incident management team reported 552 new positive COVID-19 cases.

”As we looked at how we wanted to approach this spring, we thought, ‘Hey, what would probably help protect our most vulnerable on campus is to wear a face covering until further notice,’” she explained.

Edmonds mentioned the mask mandate may not be long-term. She said the school wants to see how virus activity looks on campus before making any other decisions. During the semester, they will be taking other steps to try to ensure safety across campus.

“It might sound silly, but it really is that intentional effort to be cleaning all the high contact surface areas, having the classrooms prepared, when you enter having our stations with hand sanitizers and face coverings,” she added. “All those little things make a big impact on the safety of your campus.”

Clarke University, on the other hand, did have a mask mandate in place last semester, which will not change this semester. They will also keep their temperature check and hand sanitizer stations across campus.

“Our mitigation strategies of the fall semester worked very well for us,” president Thom Chesney said. “So we are going to step up and sustain those as we go forward into the new semester as well.”

Chesney said, however, they are getting set to enforce a new mandate: OSHA’s federal COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

“We believe we qualify and are mandated through the Biden administration’s mandate and, as it has been working its way through the courts, we decided to go ahead and, assuming through our legal guidance that we would have to be in compliance, we would go ahead and put that measure into place,” he explained.

Even as the Supreme Court is considering the case, OSHA’s regulation applies to employers with 100 or more workers. It states employees who are not fully-vaccinated must get tested weekly for the virus, and that includes student employees as well.

Chesney said Clarke’s mask mandate will stay in place until community transmission is much lower and added the university, as the other ones in Dubuque, meets at least every other week with local health officials to receive updates.

“That information then that they are sharing back and forth allows us all to make very informed decisions in terms of all the latest statistics that we have, and we can move forward in the safest way,” he said.

Loras College did not respond to TV9′s request for an interview. The college’s assistant director of campus communications explained via email that the college, just as Clarke, will also keep its mask mandate from last semester in place. He also said Loras is highly encouraging vaccinations and to avoid large social gatherings while keeping up with constant sanitation across campus.

