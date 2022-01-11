Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

December derecho now considered $1 billion disaster

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - December 2021’s serial derecho in Iowa is now considered a $1 billion disaster, according to new data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA.

That means it cost the country at least a billion dollars in recovery.

The NOAA shared a graphic on its website on Monday (see below), showing the U.S. saw 20 disasters totaling at least $1 billion last year.

The serial derecho was the final one for 2021.

It also marked the first ever derecho recorded in the month of December in the U.S.

The National Weather Service said at least 61 tornadoes hit on Dec. 15.

The tornado outbreak marks Iowa’s largest outbreak in state history.

It killed at least one person in Iowa in Benton County.

The NOAA shared this graphic on its website on Monday, showing the U.S. saw 20 disasters...
The NOAA shared this graphic on its website on Monday, showing the U.S. saw 20 disasters totaling at least $1 billion last year.(NOAA)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in home invasion in Coggon
Starting this week, fourth doses will be given to people with immunocompromising diseases who...
Fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine available for those with moderate or severe immunity issues
After assaulting the victims, he fled in a light-colored, 4-door sedan of unknown make and model.
Investigators release suspect description in Coggon home invasion
Police blocking the parking lot at Woodridge Apartments in Washington, Iowa, in connection with...
Washington police reveal victim, details in Friday shooting
A gun and target symbol.
Police identify person shot, killed at Waterloo convenience store

Latest News

Last month's serial derecho in Iowa is now considered a $1 billion disaster, according to new...
December derecho now considered $1 billion disaster
The entrance to the emergency room at Regional Medical Center in Manchester on Tuesday, April...
Regional Medical Center Parents as Teachers program seeking donations
One dead in crash in Iowa County
Nearly 15 thousand pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks are under a recall nationwide.
Nearly 15,000 pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks under recall