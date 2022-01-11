Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Coggon Solar Project goes to 2nd consideration

(KJCT)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Linn County Board of Supervisors voted 2 to 1 to move a second consideration with the Coggon Solar Project.

This consideration was approved with 2 modifications to the proposal: raising the height of the solar panels from 18 inches to 28 inches, and furthering the distance between the solar farm and non-participating neighbors.

The project entails turning 640 acres in North Linn County into a renewable energy farm for 35 years. For the first 20 years, 100% of the energy would be going to Iowans, after that it can be sold. It is estimated it would power 18,000 homes.

Monday’s meeting lasted nearly 5 hours with more than 30 people speaking during the public hearing section. There were attendees in both support and opposition of the proposed project.

One of the largest concerns from both the community and board members is eliminating valuable farm land.

“There is no reason for this to ruin good quality farmland,” said Gregg Geerdes, a community member in opposition of the project.

Supervisor Louis Zumbach, who voted to approve the project for a second consideration, says he has concerns about valuable farmland usage as well.

“My personal belief is taking this good farmland and putting solar farm solar panels on I don’t personally believe that’s right. But like I said, I wasn’t elected just to represent my personal feelings,” said Zumbach. “I was represented to represent district three of Linn County. And I think as a whole if we can protect the people that live around this with their values, and still honor, private property rights, it’s probably a compromise that I’m willing to look at,”.

Those in support of the project discussed the benefits of renewable energy.

Ron Corbett, Vice President of the Cedar Rapids Economic Alliance, says this is an opportunity for rural Iowa to open up to more opportunities for growth.

“In the urban areas, we have Alliant, we have Mid-American Energy both of those companies have made huge commitments to renewable energy. The rural area deserves that same opportunity and equity to renewable energy,” said Corbett.

The next consideration meeting is Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Linn County Fair Grounds.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Two injured in home invasion in Coggon
A gun and target symbol.
Police identify person shot, killed at Waterloo convenience store
Iowa Division of Labor stated it will not follow the mandate
Iowa Division of Labor: State will not adopt OSHA’s vaccine mandate
Starting this week, fourth doses will be given to people with immunocompromising diseases who...
Fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine available for those with moderate or severe immunity issues

Latest News

The hearing is scheduled for January 14th.
Competency hearing for teenager accused of stabbing parents scheduled for January 14th
Clarke University, Loras College, and the University of Dubuque will all be requiring masks...
Dubuque universities implement COVID safety measures
People's condition of the state
“People’s Condition of the State” speech given in Cedar Rapids
Waterloo City Council adopts resolution to raise the price of All-In Grocers Project land
City of Waterloo raising construction project’s land value