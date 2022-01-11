Coggon Solar Project goes to 2nd consideration

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Linn County Board of Supervisors voted 2 to 1 to move a second consideration with the Coggon Solar Project.

This consideration was approved with 2 modifications to the proposal: raising the height of the solar panels from 18 inches to 28 inches, and furthering the distance between the solar farm and non-participating neighbors.

The project entails turning 640 acres in North Linn County into a renewable energy farm for 35 years. For the first 20 years, 100% of the energy would be going to Iowans, after that it can be sold. It is estimated it would power 18,000 homes.

Monday’s meeting lasted nearly 5 hours with more than 30 people speaking during the public hearing section. There were attendees in both support and opposition of the proposed project.

One of the largest concerns from both the community and board members is eliminating valuable farm land.

“There is no reason for this to ruin good quality farmland,” said Gregg Geerdes, a community member in opposition of the project.

Supervisor Louis Zumbach, who voted to approve the project for a second consideration, says he has concerns about valuable farmland usage as well.

“My personal belief is taking this good farmland and putting solar farm solar panels on I don’t personally believe that’s right. But like I said, I wasn’t elected just to represent my personal feelings,” said Zumbach. “I was represented to represent district three of Linn County. And I think as a whole if we can protect the people that live around this with their values, and still honor, private property rights, it’s probably a compromise that I’m willing to look at,”.

Those in support of the project discussed the benefits of renewable energy.

Ron Corbett, Vice President of the Cedar Rapids Economic Alliance, says this is an opportunity for rural Iowa to open up to more opportunities for growth.

“In the urban areas, we have Alliant, we have Mid-American Energy both of those companies have made huge commitments to renewable energy. The rural area deserves that same opportunity and equity to renewable energy,” said Corbett.

The next consideration meeting is Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Linn County Fair Grounds.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.