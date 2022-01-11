Show You Care
City of Waterloo raising construction project’s land value

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo City Council held a Special Session on Monday to adopt a resolution to increase the value of the land of the All-In Grocers Project currently under construction.

The grocery store project, which is at the intersection of Franklin Street and East 2nd street in downtown Waterloo, has been delayed many years due to financing issues and the pandemic.

“The cities glad to see the project moving ahead we’re excited about it in this location we’ve seen a lot of good other construction along the Franklin Street corridor so we’re continuing that trend,” said Noel Anderon, Community Planning and Development Director.

The price of the land was raised as a result of the planned grocery store now being expanded 8-thousand square feet in order to include a laundry mat and community center.

The building is scheduled to be completed by New Years’ Eve 2023.

