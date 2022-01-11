Iowa State Patrol: Child killed after being struck by patrol car in Red Oak, Iowa
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RED OAK, Iowa (KCCI) - A child has died after being struck by a patrol car Monday night.
KCCI reports it happened at around 7 p.m. when officers were responding to an apartment fire. Officials said a patrol car hit the child in the road.
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating. The child has not been identified.
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated it was an Iowa State Patrol car that struck the child. The Iowa State Patrol said it was a patrol car, but not an Iowa State Patrol car.
Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.