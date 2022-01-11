Show You Care
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to reporters at O'Hare International Airport.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to reporters at O'Hare International Airport.(Source: AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Mayor of the City of Chicago has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lightfoot notified the public of her recent diagnosis in a tweet on Tuesday:

