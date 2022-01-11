Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Mayor of the City of Chicago has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lightfoot notified the public of her recent diagnosis in a tweet on Tuesday:

Earlier today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing cold-like symptoms but otherwise feel fine which I credit to being vaccinated and boosted. I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation. — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) January 11, 2022

