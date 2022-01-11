Show You Care
Cedar Rapids mom looking for a new place after frozen pipes break in apartment next door

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids mom and her six-year-old daughter are looking for a new place to live after she said frozen pipes broke in an empty apartment next to where she lived.

The water damage from the other apartment began to leak into Savannah Reynold’s apartment and damage her ceiling and carpet. The apartment complex, which is the Westdale Court Apartments, is allowing her to get out of her lease. The property manager, which is Mirage Properties, didn’t respond to a late request for comment.

Reynolds said she’s frustrated the complex isn’t helping her find a new apartment. She said she plans to put moving boxes in her mother’s garage and live with family and friends until she can find a new place.

“Couchsurfing with a Six-Year-Old isn’t cool,” Reynolds said. “And the fact they haven’t reached out and found us a place to say is ridiculous.”

The American Red Cross recommends people keep their homes heated and let water drip from pipes on exterior walls to help stop a frozen pipe. The city of Cedar Rapids recommends keeping home’s temperatures above 55 degrees, even while away. It also recommends people open cabinet doors under the sink to help circulate warm air near pipes and to leave a thin stream of water running furthers from your water meter, when the outdoor temperature falls below 10 degrees.

Reynolds said telling her daughter they can’t go home has been the hardest part of the process.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

