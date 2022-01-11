Cedar Rapids Man sentenced to five years in federal prison for selling heroin

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Monday for his involvement in distributing heroin.

35-year-old Antoine D. Jackson received the sentence after a June 21st, 2021 guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute at least 100 grams of heroin.

Evidence showed that Jackson and another individual worked together to sell heroin in the Cedar Rapids area between 2017 and 2018. Investigators conducted a wiretap of a phone operated by Jackson’s accomplice, which recorded audio of multiple people calling and arranging heroin deals.

Jackson’s accomplice would set up the deal, while Jackson would deliver the heroin. Jackson personally distributed at least 46 grams of heroin.

Jackson was sentenced to 60 months imprisonment with five years of supervised release after his prison term.

