Cedar Rapids Community School District to require employee vaccination

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At Monday’s school board meeting, The Cedar Rapids board of education has passed the resolution that will require all staff to either be fully vaccinated or wear a mask and face a weekly test.

The policy lines up with OSHA standard that all employers with 100 or more employees would require those employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or for any employees not fully vaccinated to undergo weekly testing and wear a mask in the workplace.

The policy goes into effect immediately, although non-vaccinated employees will not be required to provide weekly testing until February 9th, 2022. They will have to wear a face-covering right away.

Non-vaccinated employees will begin to receive the required COVID tests from the school district on February 7th, 2022.

You can read the approved proposal here:

