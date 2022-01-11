Batch of pot brownies make their way to card game between senior citizens; Tabor man arrested and charged for mishap

TABOR, S.D. (KTIV) - A teacher for the Bon Homme School District was arrested after his mother unknowingly brought a batch of pot brownies to a card game at a local senior center.

Court documents state 46-year-old Michael Koranda of Tabor, South Dakota, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 5, for possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, the Bon Homme County dispatch center received multiple calls on Jan. 4th around 8 p.m. of possible poisoning at the Tabor Senior Center. Each of the patients had been at the senior center for a card game earlier that day. After investigating, the responding deputy believed that all patients were under the influence of THC from a batch of brownies brought to the center by Koranda’s mother.

On the morning of Jan. 5, a sheriff and a deputy went to the mother’s residence and spoke with her, where they discovered that her son had baked a pan of brownies and she took them to the card game, not knowing that they were made with THC.

Prior to this incident, Michael Koranda had been in Colorado over the weekend and brought back products with marijuana.

The deputy says he and the sheriff later went to Tabor Elementary School and spoke with Koranda who admitted to bringing one pound of THC butter back to Tabor with him from Colorado. Koranda reportedly used half a pound of that butter to make the pan of brownies and then went to bed. His mother then unknowingly took the brownies to her card game.

According to the deputy involved, Koranda submitted the remaining half pound of THC butter to be placed into evidence.

Koranda’s court date is scheduled for Jan. 25. He has posted bond and was released from custody. The Bon Homme County School District still has Koranda listed as a member of the staff.

