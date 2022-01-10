Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Washington police reveal victim, details in Friday shooting

Police blocking the parking lot at Woodridge Apartments in Washington, Iowa, in connection with...
Police blocking the parking lot at Woodridge Apartments in Washington, Iowa, in connection with a shooting investigation on January 7, 2022.(BRIAN TABICK/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Washington Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation have released more details in their investigation into the shooting that occurred Friday evening.

Authorities say 41-year-old Kenneth James was shot Friday in the parking lot of the Woodridge Apartments while waiting for an acquaintance. They say a lone male approached the driver’s side of James’ vehicle and fired one shot into the window, striking James in the left torso.

James then drove off, eventually crashing his vehicle at the South Iowa and East Monroe intersection, when he called 911.

James was transported to the University of Iowa Hospital for treatment of his injury.

Officials believe that this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public. Investigators ask that anyone with information call them at 319-653-2107.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Two injured in home invasion in Coggon
A gun and target symbol.
Police identify person shot, killed at Waterloo convenience store
Iowa Division of Labor stated it will not follow the mandate
Iowa Division of Labor: State will not adopt OSHA’s vaccine mandate
Law enforcement officials work to clear a crash site along Interstate 80 in Iowa City on...
Freezing drizzle, fog producing slick roads; crashes reported

Latest News

Update in Washington with Jon Decker
Update in Washington with White House Correspondent Jon Decker
Congresswoman Hinson also broke fundraising records in the second and third quarters of 2021.
Hinson raises $809,000 to break fundraising record for Congressional campaigns in Iowa during off-year
A Reserved for Media sign sits on a table in the Iowa Senate gallery during the opening day of...
Senate GOP leader: Press, teachers have ‘sinister agenda’
Students at Dubuque Senior High School wear masks while off class last fall.
Dubuque Senior, Hempstead High Schools to offer students ‘retreat rooms’