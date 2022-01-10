Washington police reveal victim, details in Friday shooting

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Washington Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation have released more details in their investigation into the shooting that occurred Friday evening.

Authorities say 41-year-old Kenneth James was shot Friday in the parking lot of the Woodridge Apartments while waiting for an acquaintance. They say a lone male approached the driver’s side of James’ vehicle and fired one shot into the window, striking James in the left torso.

James then drove off, eventually crashing his vehicle at the South Iowa and East Monroe intersection, when he called 911.

James was transported to the University of Iowa Hospital for treatment of his injury.

Officials believe that this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public. Investigators ask that anyone with information call them at 319-653-2107.

