Two injured in home invasion in Coggon
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a home invasion in Coggon on Sunday night.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at a home in the 1800 block of Maple Way just before 6:30 p.m.
The homeowner reportedly told officials that someone knocked on their front door and when they answered, a man holding a weapon forced his way in. The Sheriff’s Office said the man demanded money and physically assaulted the two residents before fleeing the scene.
The two residents were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.
The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been reported.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.