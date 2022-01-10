Two injured in home invasion in Coggon

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a home invasion in Coggon on Sunday night.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at a home in the 1800 block of Maple Way just before 6:30 p.m.

The homeowner reportedly told officials that someone knocked on their front door and when they answered, a man holding a weapon forced his way in. The Sheriff’s Office said the man demanded money and physically assaulted the two residents before fleeing the scene.

The two residents were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been reported.

