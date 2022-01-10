Show You Care
Turning partly cloudy today, 30s return for tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a pretty quiet day with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs into the teens. Wind chills will likely be below zero over portions of the area this morning, but not to the extent of last week. A strong warm front will push through the area tomorrow leading to a day into the 30s. A few lower 40s may also occur in spots. Given very dry air in place, no fog is expected at this time. We’ll stay in the 30s for the rest of the week with the next chance of snow arriving by Friday. The track of that system suggests some accumulation is possible and we’ll keep an eye on it as it develops. Have a good week!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

