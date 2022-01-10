Top-ranked Hawkeyes piece together back-to-back conference wins, roll past Purdue winning 36-4

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa won 9 of 10 matches to earn a 36-4 victory over No. 15 Purdue on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

After falling in his Carver-Hawkeye Arena debut on Friday, freshman Drake Ayala responded by earning a 6-1 victory over Purdue’s fifth-ranked Devin Schroder.

Matt Ramos earned a major decision over Jesse Ybarra at 133 scoring their only team points in the dual. Max Murin scored four takedowns and nearly four minutes of riding time in a 10-2 win at 149, while Kaleb Young used five takedowns to win 12-4 at 157.

,Alex Marinelli and Michael Kemerer followed with back-to-back technical falls. Abe Assad earned a 6-3 at 184 and Jacob Warner’s last minute takedown helped him secure a 3-0 decision at 197. Tony Cassioppi capped off the dual pinning Michael Woulfe.

The Hawkeyes extended their winning streak to 26 straight duals. They’ll hit the road to face Northwestern on Friday.

