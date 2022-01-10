Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Top-ranked Hawkeyes piece together back-to-back conference wins, roll past Purdue winning 36-4

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa won 9 of 10 matches to earn a 36-4 victory over No. 15 Purdue on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

After falling in his Carver-Hawkeye Arena debut on Friday, freshman Drake Ayala responded by earning a 6-1 victory over Purdue’s fifth-ranked Devin Schroder.

Matt Ramos earned a major decision over Jesse Ybarra at 133 scoring their only team points in the dual. Max Murin scored four takedowns and nearly four minutes of riding time in a 10-2 win at 149, while Kaleb Young used five takedowns to win 12-4 at 157.

,Alex Marinelli and Michael Kemerer followed with back-to-back technical falls. Abe Assad earned a 6-3 at 184 and Jacob Warner’s last minute takedown helped him secure a 3-0 decision at 197. Tony Cassioppi capped off the dual pinning Michael Woulfe.

The Hawkeyes extended their winning streak to 26 straight duals. They’ll hit the road to face Northwestern on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Labor stated it will not follow the mandate
Iowa Division of Labor: State will not adopt OSHA’s vaccine mandate
Police blocking traffic on South Iowa Avenue in Washington, Iowa, on Friday, January 7, 2022.
One person injured in Washington shooting; search for suspect continues
Riverside fire.
Overnight fire kills two in Washington County
Law enforcement officials work to clear a crash site along Interstate 80 in Iowa City on...
Freezing drizzle, fog producing slick roads; crashes reported
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Latest News

SH-BCLUW’s Aicher goes out with one final victory on the mat
SH-BCLUW’s Aicher goes out with one final victory on the mat
SH-BCLUW’s Aicher goes out with one final victory on the mat
SH-BCLUW’s Aicher goes out with one final victory on the mat
Top-ranked Hawkeyes piece together back-to-back conference wins, roll past Purdue winning 36-4
Top-ranked Hawkeyes piece together back-to-back conference wins, roll past Purdue winning 36-4
Clark scores 31, No. 22 Iowa women beat Nebraska 95-86
Clark scores 31, No. 22 Iowa women beat Nebraska 95-86