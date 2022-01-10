SH-BCLUW’s Aicher goes out with one final victory on the mat

CONRAD, Iowa (KCRG) - SH-BCLUW’s Logan Aicher had to walk away from wrestling sooner than he would have liked.

“He was a tough kid, he was a tough competitor and he’s an even tougher person,” said wrestling coach Christian Miller.

In a home quad against North Tama, Aicher had his hand raised one final time.

“What better time than in front of your home crowd, home meet, home turf,” he explained about the decision.

It was an emotional forfeit for the senior who left his shoes on the mat signaling his retirement from the sport.

“A lot of people don’t get to have that final say in wrestling,” said wrestling coach Coby Willett. “You get shut out in districts or sections and you don’t get to have that last match where you get your hand raised,” he explained.

“It wasn’t great the circumstances that made it come about that way, but it was good to see him get that moment of closer,” added Miller.

Aicher can no longer compete in contact sports which made it a special, but difficult moment for those closest to him.

“It was heartwarming, but you know I didn’t want to see him go out like that. It’s a good thing he did, but I’d like to see him out on the mat with us,” his wrestling partner and senior Kade Pekarek said.

“It was hard watching him raise his hand the last time, but it was beautiful,” Logan’s mom Malynda Aicher said. “He’s always walked off the mat with grace and pride and that’s exactly what he did that night.”

In June, Aicher was one of five BCLUW students injured in a serious car accident. Logan and his older brother Jaice suffered the most severe injuries. Their mother Malynda,, who is also an EMT, had to go to her boys’ accident where they were both airlifted to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines as trauma patients.

“I was in a lot of shock,” she explained about the accident. “But I knew both my boys were really tough. I knew no matter what, they were going to get through it.”

Logan suffered a brain bleed, fractured skull, broken ribs, a collapsed lung, bleeding in his abdomen, a shattered pelvis and was put on life support. With her background in nursing, it’s still shocking to see where Logan was, to how far he’s come.

“I knew because I know him so well, that if he just woke up, he would kill every obstacle that anyone handed to him. And he did,” she said.

Aicher woke up from his coma in 15 days and to put it simply, went to work. He blew through his physical, speech and occupational therapy sessions to make sure he was able to attend the first day of his senior year.

“I just didn’t want to be in there forever. I wanted to get out and live my life back to normality, so I just hustled,” said Aicher.

The aftermath of the accident has been hard for Aicher to accept. He didn’t imagine being sidelined his senior football season and didn’t think he’d take on an assistant coaching role for the wrestling team this winter. Following his remarkable recovery, he’s thankful for the opportunity to go out with a victory on the mat and a much bigger victory in life.

“There’s no doubt he’s a walking miracle,” Miller said.

Aicher plans to compete in the track and field season this spring. His brother has also made a full recovery. He is back to walking and the duo is back to working out together.

