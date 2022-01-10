Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Senate GOP leader: Press, teachers have ‘sinister agenda’

A Reserved for Media sign sits on a table in the Iowa Senate gallery during the opening day of...
A Reserved for Media sign sits on a table in the Iowa Senate gallery during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Senate president opened the legislative session with an attack on the media and claims of a sinister agenda to normalize deviant behavior against children.

The Legislature is expected to focus on plans for tax cuts and reforms to unemployment law, but Republican Senate President Jake Chapman used his opening speech Monday to challenge lawmakers to take a stand. He argued there is a “sinister agenda occurring right before our eyes.”

Democratic leaders criticized the comments, calling them divisive and extreme political rhetoric that has made teachers, nurses and other people hesitant to work in the state.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Two injured in home invasion in Coggon
A gun and target symbol.
Police identify person shot, killed at Waterloo convenience store
Iowa Division of Labor stated it will not follow the mandate
Iowa Division of Labor: State will not adopt OSHA’s vaccine mandate
Law enforcement officials work to clear a crash site along Interstate 80 in Iowa City on...
Freezing drizzle, fog producing slick roads; crashes reported

Latest News

Congresswoman Hinson also broke fundraising records in the second and third quarters of 2021.
Hinson raises $809,000 to break fundraising record for Congressional campaigns in Iowa during off-year
Hobbs police update on newborn in dumpster
Students at Dubuque Senior High School wear masks while off class last fall.
Dubuque Senior, Hempstead High Schools to offer students ‘retreat rooms’
Journalists will not be allowed on the Iowa Senate floor this year, ending a century old...
Journalists not allowed on Iowa Senate floor