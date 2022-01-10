Show You Care
RAGBRAI hires new director of operations

RAGBRAI announced the hiring of Iowa-native Matt Phippen to serve in the role.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa announced on Monday the hiring of its new director of operations.

In a post on its website, RAGBRAI said it hired Iowa-native Matt Phippen to serve in the role.

Phippen was previously a sales leader at Scheel’s in Iowa City and has participated in RAGBRAI indirectly and directly since 1990. He has also participated as a vendor and served on a town planning committee.

“RAGBRAI has been a major part of my life since I was 10 years old,” Phippen said in the post on RAGBRAI’s website. “I am honored to play a part in this iconic ride, tell the story of Iowa communities, and get more people on bicycles so we can continue the legacy of RAGBRAI for years to come.”

