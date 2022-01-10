RAGBRAI hires new director of operations

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa announced on Monday the hiring of its new director of operations.

In a post on its website, RAGBRAI said it hired Iowa-native Matt Phippen to serve in the role.

Phippen was previously a sales leader at Scheel’s in Iowa City and has participated in RAGBRAI indirectly and directly since 1990. He has also participated as a vendor and served on a town planning committee.

“RAGBRAI has been a major part of my life since I was 10 years old,” Phippen said in the post on RAGBRAI’s website. “I am honored to play a part in this iconic ride, tell the story of Iowa communities, and get more people on bicycles so we can continue the legacy of RAGBRAI for years to come.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.